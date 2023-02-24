K-pop star IU discusses her upcoming drama ‘You Have Done Well’

The idol stunned in the pictorial and spoke about her new show

K-pop icon IU recently gave an interview for Harper’s Bazaar magazine where she spoke about her new drama and a lot more. The show will be called You Have Done Well with actor Park Bo Gum starring alongside IU.

The writer behind the show will be the same as the hit series Fight For My Way Im Sang Choon. This will be IU’s return to the small screen after four years, her last show being Hotel Del Luna.

She explained why she chose to work on this new drama, saying: “I think everyone will think this way once the drama is released: ‘Ah, even I might have wanted to take it on myself.’ I enjoyed watching writer Im Sang Choon’s previous projects, and [this drama] felt novel to me because it has its own unique story. As a person who likes to read and write, I was envious of the writer’s talent that she could make people feel this kind of emotion though just prints. The subject matter itself is good, but I especially liked the fact that [the drama] conveys a weighty story without being heavy.”

Her character in You Have Done Well will be a bright, positive person, quite at odds with her feisty character in Hotel Del Luna. IU commented on the difference in characters as well: “Man Wol in ‘Hotel Del Luna’ is definitely an unusual character. However, Ae Soon also has a unique point. Ae Soon seems like a person you can easily find around you, but if you look more closely, she is a person whose individuality as a human stands out. I seem to be attracted to that type of person.”