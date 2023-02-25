 
Rihanna, A$AP Rocky spark wedding rumors, fans speculate ‘more music delays’

Rihanna has left her fans curious amid recent speculations over tying the knot with her partner A$AP Rocky after the singer announced her second pregnancy.

The Umbrella singer, 35, who recently hinted that her next musical album will come out at the end of this year, has left fans in disappointment over possible delay in releasing her new music.

According to a new report, Riri’s much-anticipated ninth album could be put on hold once again to make way for a wedding.

In addition to expecting her second child, the Diamonds singer is said to be eager to tie the knot with A$AP Rocky, according to Radaronline.com.

"Throwing a wedding and having another baby are Rihanna's main focus at the moment. Agreeing to do the Super Bowl definitely reinvigorated her love of performing, but it still doesn't compare to what she has at home,” the outlet reported.

Rihanna is set to perform at the year’s Oscar awards ceremony. The Barbados singer will be singing Lift Me Up from Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, which is nominated in Best Original Song category. 

