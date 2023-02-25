Brad Pitt presents Honorary Cesar award to David Fincher at 48th Cesar Awards in Paris

Brad Pitt looked dapper as he attended the 48th Cesar Film Awards in Paris on Friday.

The Babylon star, 59, wowed fans as he made a surprise appearance on stage to present the lifetime achievement award to filmmaker David Fincher alongside Virginie Efira.

Pitt has worked with David on multiple projects, including 1995′s Se7en, 1999′s Fight Club, and 2008′s The Curious Case of Benjamin Button.

The Bullet Train actor also gave a speech honoring Fincher for receiving this year's Honorary Cesar award.

The Cesar Academie praised the director, writing, “Fincher is one of these rare filmmakers whose entire filmography has become cult over the years,” as reported by Variety.

The French organization described Fincher’s films as “hypnotic, intellectual and a source of inspiration for so many artists.”

“He shocked us with Seven, kept us on the edge with The Game, and struck us again with Fight Club, Zodiac, The Social Network, Gone Girl, which is his biggest film success so far, or with Mank (his Oscar-nominated Netflix drama about the screenwriter of Citizen Kane), he breaks the usual codes and garners raving international reviews.”