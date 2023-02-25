 
world
Saturday Feb 25 2023
AFP

Abby Choi: Ex-husband arrested after model found dismembered in fridge

Saturday Feb 25, 2023

Partial remains of influencer Abby Choi were found in a village house set up as a butchery site.— Instagram/Abby Choi, The Strait Times
Partial remains of influencer Abby Choi were found in a village house set up as a butchery site.— Instagram/Abby Choi, The Strait Times

Readers may find the content of this article disturbing. Discretion is advised.

HONG KONG: Hong Kong police have made four arrests for the murder and dismemberment of a 28-year-old model, following a financial dispute with her ex-husband's family, authorities said on Saturday.

The partial remains of influencer Abby Choi — who last week appeared on the digital cover of fashion magazine L'Officiel Monaco — were found in a village house set up as a butchery site, police said.

"We are still looking for the head," superintendent Alan Chung told reporters, after disclosing that a woman's limbs had been discovered inside a refrigerator.

The house was equipped with an electric saw and a meat grinder which seemed to have been used in the crime, Chung said.

Human tissues were also found in utensils found at the scene of the crime, he added.

Choi's ex-husband, a 28-year-old man surnamed Kwong, was arrested for murder Saturday afternoon as he was attempting to flee the city by boat, the superintendent said.

The man's father, mother and elder brother had been arrested on the same charge a day earlier.

"We believe the victim and her ex-husband's family had many financial disputes involving huge sums," Chung said.

"Someone was dissatisfied with how the victim handled her assets, which became a motive to kill."

Choi was first reported missing on Wednesday.

She was allegedly last seen by her ex-husband's brother, who also worked as her chauffeur. Police said the family had earlier lied to mislead investigators.

The village house had been recently rented and was unfurnished — suggesting it was set up to dispose of Choi's body, he added.

Around a hundred police officers were on Saturday combing a cemetery suspected to be the dumping ground for some of Choi's remains, Chung said.

