K-pop group New Jeans receive unexpected message from senior idol HyunA

The solo idol sat down for an interview with Cosmopolitan Korea

K-pop solo artist HyunA gives an unexpected message to the rookie girl group New Jeans. She sat down for an interview with Cosmopolitan Korea for their newest issue where she brought up the young girl group on February 23rd.

On the eve of her 16th anniversary as an idol, she was asked what advice she would give to her 15-year-old self: “I want to tell her to eat well, hehe. You got to eat well so that your body and mind can endure it.”

She then spoke about New Jeans, whose members are all teenagers, with the youngest member being 14 years old. She explained: “Lately, I have been watching NewJeans with a lot of affection. I wonder, ‘Are they eating well?' (laughs). I wonder if they won’t be able to eat well because they have to wear crop tops, or if they won’t be able to sleep well because they don’t have time to get some shut-eye. I’m reminded of the times when I was young and I get worried.”

She then directly addressed the girls, saying: “Members of NewJeans, eat a lot of Korean food, and don’t forget to take vitamins. And I sincerely hope there is at least one person beside all of you who you can easily confide in.”