 
world
Saturday Feb 25 2023
By
Reuters

Magnitude 6.1 quake shakes Japan's Hokkaido, no tsunami warning

By
Reuters

Saturday Feb 25, 2023

A file photo of an aerial view of homes damaged by a landslide in Atsuma town, Hokkaido prefectur , after an earthquake hit the northern Japanese island of Hokkaido. — AFP/File
A file photo of an aerial view of homes damaged by a landslide in Atsuma town, Hokkaido prefectur , after an earthquake hit the northern Japanese island of Hokkaido. — AFP/File

A magnitude 6.1 earthquake struck off Hokkaido in northern Japan on Saturday night, the United States Geological Survey and the Japan Meteorological Agency said.

No tsunami warning was issued after the offshore quake, which shook the coastal cities of Kushiro and Nemuro.

Major Japanese media outlets carried no immediate reports of damage or injuries.

The quake hit at 10:27 pm (13:27 GMT) at a depth of around 43 kilometres (27 miles), the USGS said.

An expert speaking on public broadcaster NHK warned residents to be vigilant against quakes for about a week.

Earthquakes are common in Japan, which sits on the Pacific "Ring of Fire", an arc of intense seismic activity that stretches through Southeast Asia and across the Pacific basin.

The country has strict construction regulations intended to ensure buildings can withstand strong earthquakes, and routinely holds emergency drills to prepare for a major jolt.

More From World:

Qatari businesswoman sparkles among jewellery giants at Doha show

Qatari businesswoman sparkles among jewellery giants at Doha show
Indian man forced to apologise, chant 'Bharat Mata ki jai' for supporting Pakistan cricket team

Indian man forced to apologise, chant 'Bharat Mata ki jai' for supporting Pakistan cricket team
Earthquake death toll surpasses 50,000 in Turkey and Syria

Earthquake death toll surpasses 50,000 in Turkey and Syria
Under pressure, Alex Murdaugh testifies to own theory in South Carolina murder trial

Under pressure, Alex Murdaugh testifies to own theory in South Carolina murder trial
Nigerians vote for new president, hoping for better times

Nigerians vote for new president, hoping for better times
One year into invasion, Ukraine mourns dead and vows victory

One year into invasion, Ukraine mourns dead and vows victory
Financial crime watchdog FATF suspends Russia's membership over Ukraine war

Financial crime watchdog FATF suspends Russia's membership over Ukraine war
Bride and groom spend wedding day stuck in elevator

Bride and groom spend wedding day stuck in elevator
From Ludo to jail: Pakistan-India love story that ended tragically

From Ludo to jail: Pakistan-India love story that ended tragically
North Korea test-fires cruise missiles to demonstrate nuclear counterattack

North Korea test-fires cruise missiles to demonstrate nuclear counterattack
US billionaire financier Thomas Lee dies at 78, family says

US billionaire financier Thomas Lee dies at 78, family says
Nigeria election: What is going on?

Nigeria election: What is going on?