Netflix responds to Korean actor Yoo Ah In testing positive for drug use

The actor was set to head multiple upcoming projects

Global streaming service Netflix has released a statement in regards to the positive drug results from the actor Yoo Ah In. He is set to be the lead in multiple of their upcoming projects.

It was recently announced by the Seoul Metropolitan Police that the actor was under suspicion for the illegal use of the drug Propofol. The actor had to provide a urine and hair sample, with the urine sample testing positive for the use of marijuana. Soon after, the results of the hair sample came in as well, confirming that the actor had been using Propofol.

The police also performed a search and seizure at multiple doctor’s offices and clinics to find where the actor had been getting the drugs, reportedly since 2021.

In a statement given to Xsports News about the upcoming projects starring Yoo Ah In, Netflix replied:

“We are speaking with the project’s representatives about the current situation.”