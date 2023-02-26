Reese Witherspoon to Stevie Nicks: Watch 'Daisy Jones & The Six'

Reese Witherspoon is making a public wish that Fleetwood Mac icon Stevie Nicks watch her new Prime Video show Daisy Jones & The Six.

During an interview with Variety, the Legally Blonde star revealed the person who she wanted to be part of the series in case of renewal.

"Stevie Nicks!" she continued. "I hope Stevie watches the show. I think she'll love it."

Meanwhile, Billy Dunne actor Sam Claflin also proposed to other big names, "Bruce Springsteen. I'm so heavily influenced on Billy by Bruce, I would need a bit of Bruce."

"Bruce would have to show up somehow," reiterated showrunner Scott Neustadter. "I'm from New Jersey, so it's in the blood. It's Bruce Springsteen forever."

Inspired by Taylor Jenkins Reid's book of the same name, published in 2019. The story follows a rock band in the 1970s as they come from the LA music scene to turn one of the biggest bands while exploring the rifts of their shock split.

Witherspoon is the executive producer of Daisy Jones & The Six.