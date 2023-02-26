 
entertainment
Sunday Feb 26 2023
By
Web Desk

Billie Eilish catches shirtless intruder staring through her window

By
Web Desk

Sunday Feb 26, 2023

Billie Eilish catches shirtless intruder staring through her window

Singing sensation Billie Eilish caught a shirtless intruder staring through her window at her $2.3million ranch in California and has now been granted an order of protection.

The 21-year-old singer had to seek protection from the court since the incident. Now the order of protection is in place, the man Raymond Black has to stay at least 100 yards away from Billie and her house in the Los Angeles suburb.

The restraining order also stops Black from going to the Ocean Eyes hitmaker's parent's house.

It was reported that the Bad Guy artist told police she discovered a man on her "pool deck around 7:30 p.m." that had "disrobed" in her backyard on February 20.

Footage reportedly showed the intruder walking around the songstress's property, taking off his clothes and using the award-winning musician's outdoor shower. In the court appeal Billie claimed that while this is "not the first time an unknown individual has attempted to contact" her it has made her fearful for her well-being.

Billie previously received a restraining order against a man who showed up to her childhood home five times in recent weeks.

More From Entertainment:

Timothée Chalamet returns to 'Wonka' set for prequel shoot

Timothée Chalamet returns to 'Wonka' set for prequel shoot
K-pop idol Irene admits watching Aespa’s concert made her cry

K-pop idol Irene admits watching Aespa’s concert made her cry
Actor Ken Marino never expected 'Party Down' to return

Actor Ken Marino never expected 'Party Down' to return

K-pop idol IU discusses how she forms connections and relationships with people

K-pop idol IU discusses how she forms connections and relationships with people
K-pop group GOT7’s BamBam speaks about the rumour that almost made him quit his job

K-pop group GOT7’s BamBam speaks about the rumour that almost made him quit his job
‘The White Lotus’ season 2 receives Best Drama Series honor at 2023 PGA awards

‘The White Lotus’ season 2 receives Best Drama Series honor at 2023 PGA awards
K-pop group New Jeans to collaborate with Mcdonalds

K-pop group New Jeans to collaborate with Mcdonalds
'Self-indulgent crybaby' Prince Harry urged to apologise to royal family?

'Self-indulgent crybaby' Prince Harry urged to apologise to royal family?
'Saturday Night Live' parodies 'The Whale' in latest episode

'Saturday Night Live' parodies 'The Whale' in latest episode
'The Company You Keep' star Milo Ventimiglia almost ran for Mayor of Los Angeles

'The Company You Keep' star Milo Ventimiglia almost ran for Mayor of Los Angeles
J-Hope from BTS has begun the process of his military enlistment

J-Hope from BTS has begun the process of his military enlistment

Tom Cruise accepts David O. Selznick achievement award at Producers Guild Awards

Tom Cruise accepts David O. Selznick achievement award at Producers Guild Awards