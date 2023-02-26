Billie Eilish catches shirtless intruder staring through her window

Singing sensation Billie Eilish caught a shirtless intruder staring through her window at her $2.3million ranch in California and has now been granted an order of protection.

The 21-year-old singer had to seek protection from the court since the incident. Now the order of protection is in place, the man Raymond Black has to stay at least 100 yards away from Billie and her house in the Los Angeles suburb.

The restraining order also stops Black from going to the Ocean Eyes hitmaker's parent's house.

It was reported that the Bad Guy artist told police she discovered a man on her "pool deck around 7:30 p.m." that had "disrobed" in her backyard on February 20.

Footage reportedly showed the intruder walking around the songstress's property, taking off his clothes and using the award-winning musician's outdoor shower. In the court appeal Billie claimed that while this is "not the first time an unknown individual has attempted to contact" her it has made her fearful for her well-being.

Billie previously received a restraining order against a man who showed up to her childhood home five times in recent weeks.

