Court rejects Imran's plea to transfer hearing of 'attempted murder' case to judicial complex

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Chairman Imran Khan speaks during an interview in Lahore on February 10, 2023, in this still taken from a video. — VOA Urdu

Advocate Awan assures Imran Khan's presence in court tomorrow.

Seeks transfer of hearing of Toshakhana, attempted murder case.

Court adjourns hearing till tomorrow.

ISLAMABAD: A district and sessions court on Monday rejected Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan's petition seeking transfer of the hearing of the "attempted murder" case to the judicial complex.

Additional Sessions Judge Zafar Iqbal announced the verdict he had reserved earlier today.

Khan's lawyer Babar Awan filed two petitions on Khan's behalf, seeking an exemption for the PTI chief from today's hearing and a transfer of the hearing scheduled in the district court to the banking court.

The PTI chief is already expected to appear in a banking court tomorrow for the hearing of the Toshakhana case.

Advocate Awan, citing security reasons, requested the court to hear the attempted murder case at the judicial complex.

"There has been a security alert in the district and sessions court as per the reports by the agencies and terror incidents have taken place before," said Awan, adding that Khan has to appear in the same court tomorrow.

Awan said that along with the former premier, citizens were also at risk in the district court.

At this, the judge said that Khan would have to appear before the court, adding that it was the first time he had heard this request.

The lawyer urged the court to transfer the hearing of the case; however, the judge said it did not fall under his jurisdiction.

Advocate Awan also requested the court to defer the verdict on Khan's plea seeking an extension in bail till tomorrow in the attempted murder case.

The court accepted Khan's plea seeking exemption from the hearing in the attempted murder case registered against him by a Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader.

Khan's lawyer also assured the judge that the PTI chief will appear before the court tomorrow in the "attempted murder" case.



"Imran Khan will appear before Islamabad courts tomorrow," Awan assured the court.

Meanwhile, PML-N leader Mohsin Shahnawaz Ranjha's lawyer requested the court to order Khan's medical examination from PIMS Hospital and dismiss his bail plea — which was rejected by the court.

The court also questioned the investigating officer (IO) regarding the probe.

The IO said that a USB was sent to National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA), however, nothing could be recovered.

"Imran Khan is not in the video clips. He was not present at the site of the incident," he added.

Expressing anger over the IO, Judge Iqbal ordered him to conduct the investigation under Section 109.

Moreover, the station house officer (SHO) of the Secretariat Police Station said that Imran Khan had ordered the protest outside the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP).

"Has the plaintiff provided any evidence against Imran Khan?" asked the judge.

At this, the SHO said that the USB was available. To this, the judge said that Khan was not present in the video clips.

Judge Iqbal directed the SHO to carry out a fair investigation and adjourned the hearing till tomorrow (Tuesday).

Attempted murder case

PML-N leader Mohsin Shahnawaz Ranjha filed a case against the former prime minister last year at the Secretariat Police Station in the federal capital.



The case was filed a day after Ranjha was allegedly attacked outside the ECP office, where PTI workers and supporters were protesting the electoral body's verdict that resulted in the disqualification of their party chief in the Toshakhana case.