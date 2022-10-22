 
Saturday Oct 22 2022
Ayaz Akbar Yousafzai

Mohsin Ranjha files 'attempted murder' case against Imran Khan

Ayaz Akbar Yousafzai

Saturday Oct 22, 2022

PML-N leader Mohsin Shahnawaz Ranjha (L) and PTI Chairman and former prime minister Imran Khan. — Facebook/AFP/File
  • Ranjha alleges being attacked by PTI workers outside ECP office.
  • FIR mentions attack on Ranjha at behest of PTI leadership.
  • Five more provisions against Khan in FIR, including attempted murder.

ISLAMABAD: Mohsin Shahnawaz Ranjha, PML-N leader and member of the National Assembly, Saturday registered a case of "attempted murder" against PTI Chairman and former prime minister Imran Khan.

The case has been registered at the Secretariat police station in the federal capital.

Ranjha filed the case against Khan a day after being attacked outside the Election Commission of Pakistan's (ECP) office in Islamabad, where PTI workers and supporters were protesting ECP's verdict, which disqualified their party chief in the Toshakhana case.

Protests sparked across the country following the ECP's decision to disqualify Khan. The electoral body's verdict also ruled that the PTI chairman is no longer a member of the lower house.

Khan has been accused of aiding and abetting a crime in the first information report (FIR), which includes attempted murder along with five other provisions.

In the FIR, Ranjha further stated that he appeared as a plaintiff in the Toshakhana case at the commission. As soon as Ranjha stepped outside the ECP, he was attacked with the "intention of murder" at the "behest of PTI leadership".

Ranjha, in his complaint, mentioned that his car was also attacked with attempts to break into it by smashing its glass.

The FIR also read that the Sri Nagar Highway was blocked at the behest of the PTI leadership during which the party's workers vandalised the police and pelted stones.

Earlier today, two terrorism-related cases were registered against the PTI leadership — including Khan and secretary-general Asad Umar — and 100 other party workers for alleged violence during the protests a day ago.

The cases were registered at the I-9 Police Station and the Sagjani police station on the federal government and police's complaints, respectively.

