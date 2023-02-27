Jenna Ortega, Aubrey Plaza have eerie chemistry presenting at SAG Awards 2023

 
Jenna Ortega and Aubrey Plaza teamed up to present at the 2023 Screen Actors Guild Awards on Sunday, February 27th, 2023, where they poked fun at their obvious similarities, via Entertainment Tonight.

The two actresses took to the stage for announce outstanding performance by a male actor in a television movie or limited series

After a good 10 seconds of silence standing at the podium, Plaza, 38, finally said, “I don’t know why they paired us up together.”

“I know, we have nothing in common,” Ortega, 20, replied.

“We should find the people who did this," The White Lotus actress said, before the two actors simultaneously recited, “And curse their families and watch as misfortune follows their bloodline for the next seven generations.”

“Okay, I see it now,” joked Plaza.

Ortega was nominated for outstanding performance by a female actor in a comedy series for her role in Wednesday. It’s the only nod the show, based on the classic TV series The Addams Family and also starring Catherine Zeta-Jones and Christina Ricci, earned at this year’s awards ceremony.

Meanwhile, Plaza, who along with her cast mates in HBO’s The White Lotus, won outstanding performance by an ensemble in a drama series.

