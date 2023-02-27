Rachel Brosnahan says 'stole all the coats' from ‘Marvelous Mrs. Maisel’ set

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel star Rachel Brosnahan revealed she 'stole all the coats' from the set of the hit show.



Speaking to Page Six Style at launch of her new play, The Sign in Sidney Brustein’s Window the 32-year-old actress said: “I did tell them I was going to bring a U-Haul to the last day,” she explained, clarifying that she hasn’t “formally stolen them yet, but they are there waiting.”

When inquired about how she will store all that outerwear in a New York apartment given Brosnahan said, “I’m working on that as we speak. I’m going to get some kind of storage unit.”

The Emmy winner actress, who plays Midge Maisel, a New York housewife with a knack for stand-up comedy, recently wrapped up the final season of the Prime Video show. The actress said the show ‘changed her life in more ways than one.’

“It let me try to do something that I never thought I’d have the opportunity to do. I grew as an actor [in ways] I couldn’t have imagined possible. And made a family. I grew up.”

Brosnahan is currently starring opposite Oscar Isaac at BAM in the first major New York revival of “The Sign,” which was written by “A Raisin in the Sun” playwright Lorraine Hansbury.