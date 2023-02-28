 
Showbiz
Tuesday Feb 28 2023
By
Web Desk

Zeenat Aman reveals 'why she made her Instagram account'

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Feb 28, 2023

Zeenat Aman discusses her purpose of presence on Instagram with sons; Azaan and Zahaan

Legendary actress Zeenat Aman reveals that she made her Instagram account to highlight the issues and causes.

Zeenat says that she wants to highlight and discuss those matters or issues that hold a meaning to the society as a whole.

Taking it to her Instagram, she first thanked all her fans for showering so much love and helping her reach above 81,000 followers. Later in the post, she shared that she and her sons; Azaan and Zahaan have been discussing the purpose of her presence on the social media platform.

She wrote: “Over the past week, my boys and I have been discussing the purpose of my presence here. As well as how to use Instagram as more than just a platform for my memories, work and vanity. So I think, once in a while, I will take to Instagram to spotlight causes, issues, or organisations that I feel hold meaning for society as a whole.”

Aman is an animal lover and therefore she will be certainly talking about animal welfare as she wants to acknowledge the poor treatment with most of the species.

The actor’s purpose and idea of the usage of Instagram is being appreciated by the fans and celebrities. Shilpa Shetty wrote: “Always been the coolest and will always will be @thezeenataman ji.” Meanwhile, director Tanuja Chandra wrote: “Instagram should actively be used to speak up for causes. For a more just world. I applaud your work toward animal welfare.”

Zeenat Aman, in her last post, spoke up about the issue of gender pay gap existing the Bollywood industry, reports PinkVilla. 

