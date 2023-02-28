 
entertainment
Tuesday Feb 28 2023
Courteney Cox never supplied Prince Harry with 'black diamond' mushrooms

Tuesday Feb 28, 2023

Courteney Cox denies ever having supplied Prince Harry with the magic mushrooms that made him hallucinate her kitchen bin was alive.

The 58-year-old Friends star admitted the Duke of Sussex stayed and partied at her home, but clarified that she didn’t “pass out” drugs. Prince Harry wrote in his contentious memoir Spare about getting high on “black diamond” mushrooms he had found in the fridge during a gathering at Cox’s mansion in California.

Speaking to Variety in an interview Courteney Cox said: “I’m not saying there were mushrooms! I definitely wasn’t passing them out.

“(Harry’s) a really nice person.”

The actress said she has not yet read Spare, but wants to.

In his memoir Harry detailed that an actor brought Harry and his friend to Courteney's fridge during the bash at her house where they found a stash of “black diamond mushroom chocolates.”

“My mate and I grabbed several, gobbled them, washed them down with tequila.”

He then talks about hallucinating over Courteney's kitchen bin after consuming the drugs: “I stepped on the pedal and the head opened its mouth. A huge open grin. I laughed.”

