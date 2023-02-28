Victoria Beckham finds idea of Brooklyn, Nicola Peltz’s second wedding ‘appealing’

Victoria Beckham wants to make a fresh start with her daughter-in-law Nicola Peltz hence she approves of the idea of her second wedding with her son Brooklyn Beckham.

The fashion designer is looking forward to make everything right with her son and the Transformers actor and thinks that having this event would benefit the family after year-long feud.

An insider told Close Magazine that the billionaire heiress is planning another grand wedding ceremony to celebrate her first anniversary with the aspiring chef.

She feels that their first nuptials were overshadowed with negativity surrounding the family drama and her issues with the wedding planners and now wants a “really positive and happy day” to celebrate their love.

As for Victoria, the insider said, “While Brooklyn’s wedding last year meant so much to Victoria, and she’ll cherish it forever, it was also a little tainted for her too, with the tension that went on in the build up.”

“The idea of doing it all again is appealing to her as well. The feud wouldn’t be erased overnight with just another wedding, of course, but it could be a great way to mark a fresh start between them all,” the source added.

The alleged fight between the ladies started at Nicola and Brooklyn’s lavish nuptials at Palm Beach when she reportedly refused to wear Victoria’s designed wedding dress.

Also, it was reported that Victoria allegedly hijacked the first song Nicola and Brooklyn were supposed to dance on after tying the knot, making the bride storm out of her own reception.