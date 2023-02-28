Do women choose 'bad boys' or cautious men?

Silhouette of a man and a woman cycling and holding hands. — Unsplash

Women may favour risk-takers, but only in particular financial, health-related and romantic settings, according to research, reported Health News.

The allure of risk-taking guys or "bad boys" has long been a motif in films, television shows, and other forms of media. A "good girl" falls in love with her "bad boy" counterpart, and they live happily ever after — that is typically the plot's basic premise.

Yet it's still unclear from research whether risk-takers attract women more. In the pre-industrial era, the requirement for an aggressive and protective mate was probably crucial, thus pairing up with a risk-taking male may have made sense for a female. But will that still be accurate in 2023?

Scientists from The University of Western Australia recently made the decision to look into this phenomenon. Their findings, which were reported in Evolutionary Psychology Science, indicated that a variety of characteristics influence whether risk-takers are viewed favourably by women.

Over 1,300 females from 47 different countries were polled by scientists about their relationship status, sexual preference, household income, and health. A risk-taking male and his job were also described in scenarios, and the women were asked to judge the man's attractiveness as a potential short-term or long-term partner.

Participants also reported whether they loved activities that made them feel anxious.

The team's analysis of the data revealed that women who claimed to love taking risks seemed to favour these men more than straight or cautious women.

Also, the results demonstrated that women preferred short-term relationships over long-term unions and regarded risk-taking males to be more appealing. In addition, the team discovered that women from different social and economic origins were less likely than those with excellent health and access to healthcare to find risk-takers appealing.

The study's authors contend that women may feel more secure choosing a risky man because they can better manage the potential repercussions due to improved health and access to healthcare.



The desire to have children can also determine when choosing a partner and choosing how long the relationship with them is going to be. For instance, if a woman wants to have children, a habitual risk-taker who lacks paternal support can come off as dangerous and therefore less appealing.