 
entertainment
Tuesday Feb 28 2023
By
Web Desk

'Everything Everywhere All At Once' cast pose with Brendan Fraser at 2023 SAG Awards

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Feb 28, 2023

‘Everything Everywhere All At Once’ cast pose with Brendan Fraser at 2023 SAG Awards
‘Everything Everywhere All At Once’ cast pose with Brendan Fraser at 2023 SAG Awards 

Everything Everywhere All at Once turned out to be the clear winner at this year’s Screen Actors Guild Awards (SAG)

The film’s cast insisted Brendan Fraser to join them as they celebrated the movie’s major success at the red carpet of the star-studded event on Sunday night.

While clicking pictures at the red carpet, the Everything Everywhere All at Once cast were said to have seen Fraser standing nearby with his trophy looking overwhelmed.

‘Everything Everywhere All At Once’ cast pose with Brendan Fraser at 2023 SAG Awards

The group, including Harry Shum Jr., Jenny Slate, Tallie Medel, Ke Huy Quan, Stephanie Hsu, Michelle Yeoh, Brian Le, Andy Le, and also James Hong, and Jamie Lee Curtis posed beside Fraser and celebrated their award for outstanding performance by a cast in a motion pictures.

Fraser also took home the outstanding male actor in a leading role award for his part in The Whale.

Everything Everywhere All at Once’s Yeoh won the outstanding female actor in a leading role honor.

Curtis nabbed the outstanding performance by a female actor in a Supporting Role award, while Ke Huy Quan won for outstanding male actor in a supporting role.

Everything Everywhere All at Once has scored eleven Oscar nominations in major categories this year.

