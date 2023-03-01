 
Wednesday Mar 01 2023
King Charles to break ‘900-year-old tradition’ with his Coronation

Wednesday Mar 01, 2023

King Charles’ upcoming Coronation will be marking many first-time moments during the ceremony, including breaking an age-old tradition.

The monarch has been making quite a few modifications to his upcoming event on May 6th, 2023.

According to Daily Star, the King will be cutting down on his guest list to just 2000 people compared to the massive 8300 attendees from his mother, Queen Elizabeth II’s ceremony back in 1953, marking a major step towards the new era in the monarchy.

The change in the guest list size will be breaking of 900-year-old tradition.

However, King Charles will be inviting foreign monarchs to the coronation, extending invitations to the King of Jordan and Scandinavian royals, a source claimed.

A source told Daily Mail that “the rule began because a Coronation is meant to be a monarch’s private event with God.”

They continued, “At the Queen’s Coronation there were no crowned monarchs, only the protectorate rulers like the Queen of Tonga. It’s been a tradition for centuries.”

Previously, Daily Star reported the Charles was keen to make some key changes to the proceedings, with one “dated” tradition being left in the past.

