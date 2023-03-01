Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s titles in danger owing to new bill

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s titles may be in jeopardy as the British parliament contemplates to pass a new bill, according to Express UK.

Conservative MP Bob Seely is seeking to present a Private Member’s Bill to the House of Commons to revoke the couple’s titles.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex were given their titles on their wedding day, almost five years ago, by Queen Elizabeth II.

Apart from the monarchy, the Parliament has the power to remove titles bestowed by the ruling monarch.

The couple stepped down as senior members of the Royal Family in 2020 and were stripped off of their HRH status but retained their Duke and Duchess titles.

Royal commentator Jonathan Sacerdoti told Fox News in February, 2023, that “Seely plans to introduce a Private Member’s Bill that would allow a vote to amend the 1917 Titles Deprivation Act, which was used to strip the German Royal Family of their UK titles during the First World War.”

According to Sacerdoti, the serving MP is “feels so strongly” about the actions of the former royals that he wants to “use the same law to strip them of their titles.”

According to Daily Express, the move has been supported by an overwhelming 96 percent of its readers in a new poll.