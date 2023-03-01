Riley Keough, Austin Butler have ‘no drama’ amid legal battle with Priscilla Presley

There is a lot of ‘behind-the-scenes’ drama happening ahead of the 2023 Oscars as Riley Keough and Priscilla Presley are entangled in a legal battle.

According to a source that told the U.S. Sun this week, Priscilla “is leading the team at the Oscars” for Baz Luhrmann-directed biopic of husband and King of Rock ’n Roll, Elvis Presely.

Elvis has received eight Oscar nominations including Best Picture and Best Actor for Austin Butler ahead of the ceremony on Sunday, March 12th. 2023

Butler, 31, who portrayed the legendary musician in Elvis, is trying to stay away from the drama as much as possible.

The source said that “there is no drama between Austin and Riley at all.”

The Zola actress, 33, was “utterly blown away” by Butler’s performance and “touched by the way he represented her family.”

The source added that Butler, 31, “doesn’t want to be embroiled in any clashes between the family.”

“His outlook is about unity and celebration of the Presley family,” the insider added.

The also revealed to the outlet that Priscilla will be “has been there the whole process of this film and wants to see it out on the biggest night in Hollywood.”

“Riley wants her mom represented there but at this moment walking down the carpet together is out of the question.”

However, the source divulged that “invitations have been extended to Riley for events before and after the Oscars ceremony.”

Priscilla has currently challenged her eldest granddaughter, Riley Keough, over late daughter Lisa Marie’s will.

The insider added that The Girlfriend Experience actress is looking to avoid conflict. She is still grappling with the loss of her mother, Lisa Marie, who passed away in a sudden cardiac arrest.

“Riley’s emotions are already very up and down dealing with the loss of her mother and fight with her grandmother as well as dealing with PR promotion and raising her baby.”

Keough and grandmother Priscilla are “not talking” amid a legal battle concerning Lisa Marie’s will.