Tom Cruise shares his mom's reaction on terrifying stunt in 'Mission: Impossible'

Tom Cruise shared his mom's reaction when she first watched his stunt from one of his death defying action film from the Mission: Impossible franchise.

The Top Gun: Maverick actor recalled a stunt from the Mission: Impossible franchise that terrified his mother. Cruise, who starred as an IMF agent Ethan Hunt in the Mission: Impossible film series since 1996 and, over the years, has pulled off extra ordinary tricky and daring stunts.

Some of his most dangerous and famous feats include climbing the Burg Khalifa in Mission Impossible: Ghost Protocol and hanging off the side of a plane in Mission: Impossible – Rogue Nation, which is the fifth film of the franchise that came out in 2015.

During his recent appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live, Cruise revealed that the plane stunt from Mission: Impossible – Rogue Nation terrified his late mother, Mary Lee South, who died in 2017.

The Mission: Impossible star reflected back on showing his mother the stunt in which he hung off the side of a flying A400 aircraft, and she was so terrified by the feat and worried for her son's safety.

"I showed her when I was on the A400, the side of the airplane in Rogue Nation, and she was like, "Honey, is that you on the side of that airplane?" I said, "Yes ma’am," and she goes "Oh lordy, I’m so glad you didn’t tell me about that one."