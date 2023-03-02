'Kingsman' star Taron Egerton thinks he 'isn't the right person' for 'James Bond'

Taron Egerton, who is famous for playing Eggsy in Kingsman dismissed the rumors of being considered for next James Bond film saying he "isn't the right person for that."

Egerton, 33, set the record straight on whether there's any truth in the rumors that he's under consideration for playing new James Bond.

After Daniel Craig's exit from 2021s No Time To Die, there has been speculation about who will be the actor next to don the tuxedo and wield the character's iconic Walther PPK.

Besides many other names, Egerton was also rumored to be taking on the role of bond, on the basis of his character Eggy, which is no different than a Bond-like superspy.

In a recent interview with Total Film (via Games Radar), the actor confirmed that he hasn't been a part of any conversation regarding playing the next 007.

In fact, Egerton stressed that the producers Barbara Broccoli and Michael G. Wilson have already chosen someone, although he does not have any insider knowledge on the matter.

"Yeah. I mean, I think they've already got someone, and it's not me. I mean, I've never been a part of the conversations. I've never met the Broccolis. They've never enquired about me. I've just never been one of the guys that they're looking at" he explained.

"I just don't think I'm the right person for that. I think there's much, much, much better candidates for that role than me. But, you know, I'd be a very willing audience member. They're brilliant films" he added.