 
world
Friday Mar 03 2023
By
AFP

Biden likely to announce plan to run for second term

By
AFP

Friday Mar 03, 2023

US President Joe Biden talks with Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) as he arrives for the Senate Democratic Caucus policy luncheon at the US Capitol in Washington, DC, on March 2, 2023. AFP
US President Joe Biden talks with Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) as he arrives for the Senate Democratic Caucus policy luncheon at the US Capitol in Washington, DC, on March 2, 2023. AFP

WASHINGTON: US President Joe Biden inched closer than ever Thursday to announcing he'll seek a second term in 2024, but stopped short of setting a launch date for his widely-expected reelection campaign.

Asked during a brief exchange with reporters when he would announce he is running again, Biden teased with a smile: "When I announce it."

The president was speaking from the hallways of Congress, where he was meeting with senators from his Democratic Party.

The 80-year-old leader and his entourage have made it clear that, barring any major surprises, the question is no longer whether he will run again, but when he will announce his candidacy.

If history is any indication, the announcement could be next month: Both Barack Obama and Bill Clinton announced their reelection bids in April, while George W. Bush went for May.

In his push to woo voters Biden will lean on his economic and social records, as well as his contrasts with ex-president Donald Trump, who is already in the running for the Republican nomination.

Biden is also likely taking into account the fact that most US presidents run for a second term and more often than not are successful.

His advanced age however, remains one of the electorate's main concerns.

Biden, who according to his latest medical check-up is in good health, is already the oldest ever elected president and would leave the White House at age 86 if reelected.

