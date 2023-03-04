BIEK announces HSSC Part I Pre-Engineering Group's result

Students sit for an exam in Swat. — AFP/File

The Board of Intermediate Education Karachi (BIEK) Saturday announced the results of the Intermediate Part I Science Pre-Engineering Annual Examinations 2022.

According to the BEIK, as many as 24,671 candidates got registered for the Pre-Engineering Group exams, while 24,253 candidates took them.



In these examinations, 10,130 candidates passed all six papers, 3,919 passed five papers, 3,610 cleared four papers, 3,265 got through three papers, 1,865 passed two papers and 875 passed one paper, said the Controller of Examinations Anwer Aleem Khanzada while sharing details of the examinations.

The results have also been uploaded on the board’s website www.biek.edu.pk.

Student can also check their results through the board’s official Android application. Users can search ‘BIEK’ on Google Play Store to install the application.

