Saturday Mar 04 2023
Rana Javaid

BIEK announces HSSC Part I Pre-Engineering Group's result

Rana Javaid

Saturday Mar 04, 2023

Students sit for an exam in Swat. — AFP/File
The Board of Intermediate Education Karachi (BIEK) Saturday announced the results of the Intermediate Part I Science Pre-Engineering Annual Examinations 2022.

According to the BEIK, as many as 24,671 candidates got registered for the Pre-Engineering Group exams, while 24,253 candidates took them.

In these examinations, 10,130 candidates passed all six papers, 3,919 passed five papers, 3,610 cleared four papers, 3,265 got through three papers, 1,865 passed two papers and 875 passed one paper, said the Controller of Examinations Anwer Aleem Khanzada while sharing details of the examinations.

The results have also been uploaded on the board’s website www.biek.edu.pk.

Student can also check their results through the board’s official Android application. Users can search ‘BIEK’ on Google Play Store to install the application.

More to follow...

Restoration of Pakistan’s economy 'very difficult': Miftah Ismail

PIA unveils Hajj 2023 fares; operation to start from May 21

KP election date expected to be announced on March 6

Where do Pakistan, India stand on most attractive nationalities list?

Qureshi, Umar, Swati among 83 arrested in 'Jail Bharo' drive released

Pakistan-US counterterrorism dialogue on March 6-7

Aurat March organisers denied permission to hold rally in Lahore

Pakistan to witness heatwave during March-May

Terrorist gunned down in N Waziristan IBO

Pakistan to ‘reserve 50% Hajj quota’ for pilgrims paying in US dollars

Withered without blooming: Body of Pakistani child drowned in Italy boat wreck identified

Peshawar policeman dismissed for viral TikTok statement

