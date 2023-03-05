 
Sunday Mar 05 2023
Web Desk

Prince Harry diagnosed with ADD, PTSD, anxiety and depression during latest sit-down

Web Desk

Sunday Mar 05, 2023

Prince Harry diagnosed with ADD, PTSD, anxiety and depression during latest sit-down

Prince Harry made some new shocking revelations during an hour-plus sit-down with Dr. Gabor Maté on Saturday, where they discussed more new issues. 

The two discussed about trauma, vulnerability, healing. There were a lot of standout moments during the conversation, including the fact King Charles's younger son insists he's not a victim nor is he seeking sympathy here.

Interestingly, Dr. Maté diagnosed him right on the spot handing down disorders that he says he perceived from reading about Harry and talking to him too. Among them... ADD, PTSD, anxiety and depression.

Much of it, according to the Mate, stems from his childhood, with the death of his mother being a main factor. Harry appeared to accept the diagnoses at face value and acknowledged that he'd been diagnosed with PTSD by his own personal therapist.

The Duke of Sussex also talked about his past substance use. He distanced himself from cocaine, saying he felt no benefit.

He did not appear hesitant praising marijuana and psychedelics, explaining that he felt both of those had helped him become more clear.

At one point, Harry also addressed the flak he continues to catch from the media and others for speaking up about his private life/woes.

Harry also talked about his wife, Meghan Markle, and his kids. He praised her as saving his life and helping him break free from what he essentially calls shackles of the Royal institution.

