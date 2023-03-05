 
entertainment
Sunday Mar 05 2023
By
Web Desk

Justin Bieber raises eyebrows as he prefers Billie Eilish over wife in Instagram carousel post

By
Web Desk

Sunday Mar 05, 2023

Justin Bieber raises eyebrows as he prefers Billie Eilish over wife in Instagram carousel post

Over a million people liked Justin Bieber's photo with Billie Eilish within a couple of hours after the Canadian singer shared it on Instagram.

Eagle-eyed fans were quick to notice that Eilish was on the front of his carousel post which contained multiple photos.

Most of his fans were happy that Bieber's wife Hailey was not in the first picture.

Justin Bieber shared the post without any caption. Billie Eilish reacted to the photo in the comments section by writing "I love you".


More From Entertainment:

Prince Harry says some British soldiers did not ‘agree’ with war in Afghanistan

Prince Harry says some British soldiers did not ‘agree’ with war in Afghanistan
Harry won't bring up his children the same way he was brought up by King Charles

Harry won't bring up his children the same way he was brought up by King Charles

Meghan Markle 'Saved Me', says Prince Harry

Meghan Markle 'Saved Me', says Prince Harry
Prince Harry diagnosed with ADD, PTSD, anxiety and depression during latest sit-down

Prince Harry diagnosed with ADD, PTSD, anxiety and depression during latest sit-down
Nicola Peltz shares cryptic TikTok video: Fans question if 'feud' with Victoria Beckham has thawed?

Nicola Peltz shares cryptic TikTok video: Fans question if 'feud' with Victoria Beckham has thawed?
Yuta from K-pop group NCT set to star in a Japanese show

Yuta from K-pop group NCT set to star in a Japanese show
Hugh Grant admits 'losing temper' at a woman on set of 'Dungeons & Dragons'

Hugh Grant admits 'losing temper' at a woman on set of 'Dungeons & Dragons'
Disney+ Documentary 'Finding Michael' delayed further: Spencer Matthews apologises

Disney+ Documentary 'Finding Michael' delayed further: Spencer Matthews apologises

Paul Mescal recalls 'incredibly undignified' encounter with Nicole Kidman in London

Paul Mescal recalls 'incredibly undignified' encounter with Nicole Kidman in London
'Celebrity Big Brother' alum Stephen Bear given 21-month jail sentence in Georgia Harrison's 'revenge' case

'Celebrity Big Brother' alum Stephen Bear given 21-month jail sentence in Georgia Harrison's 'revenge' case
K-Pop group Le Sserafim achieve their first million-selling album

K-Pop group Le Sserafim achieve their first million-selling album
Ushna Shah’s husband gives sneak peek to into valima ceremony

Ushna Shah’s husband gives sneak peek to into valima ceremony