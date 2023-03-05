 
entertainment
Sunday Mar 05 2023
By
Web Desk

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle hint at much anticipated milestone for Lilibet

By
Web Desk

Sunday Mar 05, 2023

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle may have already christened their daughter Lilibet Diana, which the couple has not confirmed yet.

The clue emerged from the Netflix docu-series, Harry & Meghan, which was released in December, 2022, via Daily Express UK.

Hollywood producer and close pal of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex suggested that the christening may have already happened.

Perry shared that the couple had asked him to be “Lili's godfather.” Upon hearing the request, the actor and producer noted his surprise and shared that he “had to take a minute to take that in” but added that he was “honoured” to have been asked.

“I take a minute to take that in, and I thought I’d be honoured. I’d absolutely be honoured,” he continued.

“And I got off the phone, took it all in, then I called them back, I go ‘Ah hold on a second, does this mean we got to go over there and do all of that in the church with them and figure all that out, because I don’t want to do that,” Perry detailed.

“Maybe we can do a little private ceremony here and let that be that and if you have to do it there then it’s okay.’”

Sources have previously claimed that the Sussexes were “likely” to opt for a US-based christening of their daughter.

Speaking previously to The Sun, royal biographer and Editor of Majesty Magazine, Ingrid Seward suggested, “If it [the christening] happens in the UK obviously people will find out, but if it happens [in California], I don’t know that there will be any official announcement.

“They’ll have their own Vogue cameraman there, there will definitely be photos but they may not release any.”

More From Entertainment:

Demi Lovato talks about ‘Scream 6’ Music Video: ‘It’s an honor’

Demi Lovato talks about ‘Scream 6’ Music Video: ‘It’s an honor’
John Legend claims he’s in awe of Chrissy Teigen amid pregnancy recover

John Legend claims he’s in awe of Chrissy Teigen amid pregnancy recover
Rebel Wilson reveals her first impression of Meghan Markle: ‘not as cool’

Rebel Wilson reveals her first impression of Meghan Markle: ‘not as cool’
Fashion house Vivienne Westwood pays homage to late founder in Paris show

Fashion house Vivienne Westwood pays homage to late founder in Paris show
Prince Harry reveals why he joined the British army

Prince Harry reveals why he joined the British army

Prince Harry and Meghan can stay at Diana's former home during UK visits

Prince Harry and Meghan can stay at Diana's former home during UK visits

Sarah Ferguson befriends billionaire

Sarah Ferguson befriends billionaire

How a German war film disarmed Oscar voters despite woes at home

How a German war film disarmed Oscar voters despite woes at home
Justin Bieber raises eyebrows as he prefers Billie Eilish over wife in Instagram carousel post

Justin Bieber raises eyebrows as he prefers Billie Eilish over wife in Instagram carousel post

Prince Harry says some British soldiers did not ‘agree’ with war in Afghanistan

Prince Harry says some British soldiers did not ‘agree’ with war in Afghanistan
Harry won't bring up his children the same way he was brought up by King Charles

Harry won't bring up his children the same way he was brought up by King Charles

Meghan Markle 'Saved Me', says Prince Harry

Meghan Markle 'Saved Me', says Prince Harry