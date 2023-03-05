 
entertainment
Sunday Mar 05 2023
By
Web Desk

Johnny Depp makes surprise visit to Lincolnshire antique shop to buy guitars

By
Web Desk

Sunday Mar 05, 2023

Johnny Depp makes surprise visit to Lincolnshire antique shop to buy guitars
Johnny Depp makes surprise visit to Lincolnshire antique shop to buy guitars

Johnny Depp made a surprise visit to Lincolnshire antiques centre after turning up unannounced by helicopter to do some shopping for his new London home.

The Pirates of the Caribbean star, 59, stunned staff arrived at Hemswell Antiques Centre on Friday.

Owner of the site, Rob Miller, said that Depp bought ‘a lot of very quirky items’ including desks, tables, paintings, and four guitars to furnish a new property in London.

"He was purchasing items which came from an era that he would have liked to have lived in", he said.

Miller also shared that he overheard the Rum Diary star talking about his pal, the late musician Jeff Beck while testing different guitars during his visit.

“He chose a vase with a skull on it. Guitars obviously. He was very friendly with, best friends with Jeff Beck, he sat and played a few tunes on this guitar I think just for old times’ sake really and then decided to buy three of the guitars that were there,” he said.

Miller also shared that he was told a special guest would arrive at 4.30pm on Friday, but had to conceal his identity because Depp “just wanted to relax and walk around without being bombarded by the general public.”

“We hosted refreshments for him and he was able to walk around,” he told PA. “It was great because he was his normal self and he was very relaxed and was able to spend time looking at things and playing on the guitars that he wanted to play on.

Depp’s visit comes after winning the multimillion-dollar US lawsuit against his ex-wife Amber Heard.

More From Entertainment:

Harry Styles stops concert to help young fan come out to family during Sydney gig

Harry Styles stops concert to help young fan come out to family during Sydney gig
Actress Jodie Turner-Smith fears 'zombie apocalypse' is coming

Actress Jodie Turner-Smith fears 'zombie apocalypse' is coming
Empire State Building set to light up with colors of K-pop group Twice

Empire State Building set to light up with colors of K-pop group Twice
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry’s friend reacts to Duke’s latest interview

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry’s friend reacts to Duke’s latest interview
K-pop group BTS have broken their own Guinness World record

K-pop group BTS have broken their own Guinness World record
Idris Elba dismisses backlash over not calling himself ‘Black actor’ as ‘stupid’

Idris Elba dismisses backlash over not calling himself ‘Black actor’ as ‘stupid’
Will Smith praises Jamie Foxx for being ‘most naturally talented’

Will Smith praises Jamie Foxx for being ‘most naturally talented’
K-pop group Billlie have released a teaser for their new comeback

K-pop group Billlie have released a teaser for their new comeback
Here’s the real reason Camilla accepting title ‘Queen’ will hurt her popularity

Here’s the real reason Camilla accepting title ‘Queen’ will hurt her popularity
DK from K-pop group Seventeen faces backlash from fans

DK from K-pop group Seventeen faces backlash from fans
Laurence Fishburne hopes Angela Basset wins Oscar for 'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever'

Laurence Fishburne hopes Angela Basset wins Oscar for 'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever'
Prince Harry’s ‘self-indulgence’ in full view: ‘So brazen!’

Prince Harry’s ‘self-indulgence’ in full view: ‘So brazen!’