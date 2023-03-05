Tom Sandoval and Ariana Madix split amid cheating rumours

Tom Sandoval and Ariana Madix have ended their relationship after nine years together.

According to PEOPLE, the 37-year-old recently found out about Sandoval, allegedly cheating on her with costar Raquel Leviss, which led to the breakup.

"They had been having problems for a while, but this was the final straw for Ariana," the insider added.

"She put up with a lot over the years but won't sit back and be disrespected this way.

A tipster close to production tattled that "cameras are rolling right now," so Madix and Sandoval's split will be shown in season 10.

James Kennedy, engaged to Leviss, shared a TMZ article screenshot on Friday, saying, "Hope you all feel as sick as I do. This explains everything."