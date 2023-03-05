 
'Grey's Anatomy' star Isaiah Washington takes early retirement

Grey's Anatomy actor Isaiah Washington has decided to exit the entertainment industry.

The actor posted, "It is with a heavy heart and a sense of relief that I am announcing my early retirement from the entertainment industry today.

Those who have been Following/Witnessing my journey here on Twitter since 2011 all know that I have fought the good fight, but it seems that the haters, provocateurs, and the Useful Idiots have won."

However, witnessing the flood of response to his retirement decision, Washington seemingly changed his mind.

The actor shared a GoFundMe page on March 1 titled "Bass Reeves Movie Project 2023."

On the page, the actor writes, "After seeing the incredible positive response to my recent announcement of retirement from the entertainment industry on social media, it became clear that I have been operating outside of the traditional Hollywood system successfully for the last 15 years.

So, why stop now with over 5 million views and counting with my February 28, 2023, Twitter post? It seems that if I received just $1.00 from 5 million people, then I will have more than enough capital to continue to independently produce my own Bass Reeves movie project for a Fall 2023 shooting schedule in Arkansas and Oklahoma."

