‘Stranger Things’ Joseph Quinn addresses Eddie’s possible return, ‘you got me there’

Netflix series Stranger Things star Joseph Quinn addressed fans’ speculations over his character Eddie Munson’s possible return to the show.

Quinn, who played fan-favorite Eddie on fourth season of the popular Sci-Fi/horror series, was put in an awkward position while answering fans' questions at London Comic Con this weekend.

He was asked if Eddie could return for the fifth season as many had undoubtedly been hoping would be raised.

For the unversed, Eddie died in the Upside Down, having been attacked by the demobats when he sacrificed himself in the fight against Vecna.

Fans across the globe are hoping that the Metallica-playing high school student could somehow be resurrected in the upcoming final installment of the show.

Quinn responded to the speculations by admitting, “You got me there.”

He then admitted that while he doesn’t know what the Duffer Brothers have planned for the rest of the show, he’d “love” to come back if possible.

“I mean, they’re shooting soon! I don’t know… I’d love to be – I died,” he said. “I think it’s probably unlikely. That’s my honest answer.”

Stranger Things four seasons are currently streaming on Netflix.