Kourtney Kardashian gets thumbs up for her new look

Kourtney Kardashian amazed fans with her new look as she showed off her newly dyed platinum blonde bob on Sunday.

Turning to Instagram, the 41-year-old reality star flaunted her platinum blonde bob, which she previously teased on her Insta Stories during the bleaching process.

Now Kim Kardashian's sister's new hairdo is complete, and it was on full display as Travis Barker's darling struck pose after pose for the camera, letting her coat slide beguilingly off her shoulders. Kourtney can be seen absolutely slaying with her new hairstyle.

Fans appeared approving the 43-year-old's new look as she rocked a long bob and donned a body-hugging black corset top with faux-leather pants.

As soon as Travis Barker's sweetheart shared the pictures on her Instagram space, they were flooded with likes and comments, with one writing that they were on their knees looking at the photo."

Another reacted as saying: "Marry me!"

While some other other fans said that they ‘actually love this look’. Yet a fourth fan said that she was the wife of their dreams.