 
world
Monday Mar 06 2023
By
AFP

Seven missing as boat capsizes off disputed Japan islands

By
AFP

Monday Mar 06, 2023

Seven missing as boat capsizes off disputed Japan islands.— AFP/file
Seven missing as boat capsizes off disputed Japan islands.— AFP/file 
  • Boat was spotted in waters off Tokyo-controlled Senkaku islets.
  • Crew includes one Taiwanese, six Indonesians: coastguard.
  • Japanese authorities coordinating with their counterparts in Taiwan.

TOKYO: Japan’s coastguard said Monday it was searching for seven people missing after their boat capsized and was spotted in waters off the Tokyo-controlled Senkaku islets, which are also claimed by China.

The overturned boat was spotted on Sunday afternoon, drifting in waters north of the islands by a Japanese navy patrol in the area, coastguard spokesman Keisuke Nakao told AFP.

The crews are one Taiwanese and six Indonesians, he added.

"We have been searching the area with patrol ships and helicopters since receiving the information at around 1:30 pm (0430 GMT) Sunday" from the Maritime Self-Defense Force, he said.

Local media in Japan said the boat was Taiwanese, but the coastguard said it had few details yet on the vessel, though it "seems to be a fishing boat".

Nakao said Japanese authorities were coordinating with their counterparts in Taiwan, which also lays claim to the Senkaku islets. Beijing calls the uninhabited territory the Diaoyu Islands.

More From World:

Estonian PM's party wins general election

Estonian PM's party wins general election
Egypt jails activists for years on ´terrorism´: rights groups

Egypt jails activists for years on ´terrorism´: rights groups
Indian student urinates on co-passenger on American Airlines flight

Indian student urinates on co-passenger on American Airlines flight
Here is the full list of Least Developed Countries in the world

Here is the full list of Least Developed Countries in the world
China sets modest growth target of about 5% as parliament opens

China sets modest growth target of about 5% as parliament opens
Greece tragedy: Protests continue as burial of victims begins

Greece tragedy: Protests continue as burial of victims begins
White House challenge to Biden: Marianne Williamson enters presidential race

White House challenge to Biden: Marianne Williamson enters presidential race
EU, US protest as Belarus jails Nobel winner Bialiatski for 10 years

EU, US protest as Belarus jails Nobel winner Bialiatski for 10 years
Spain announces law promoting gender parity in politics and business

Spain announces law promoting gender parity in politics and business
Bolsonaro gets rock star reception from US conservatives

Bolsonaro gets rock star reception from US conservatives
Iran earns UN praise with willingness to increase nuclear inspections

Iran earns UN praise with willingness to increase nuclear inspections
Protests break out in Iran over schoolgirl illnesses

Protests break out in Iran over schoolgirl illnesses