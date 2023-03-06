 
Monday Mar 06 2023
By
Web Desk

Jessica Mulroney shares cryptic note as Meghan Markle, Prince Harry get coronation invitation

Monday Mar 06, 2023

Meghan Markle’s former best friend Jessica Mulroney has shared a cryptic note hours after the Duchess of Sussex and Prince Harry officially received invitation for King Charles coronation.

Meghan’s ex-bestie Jessica took to Instagram and wrote, “You get to invite 1 person to a function. If they’re late you win $1,000,000 who you inviting.”

In the caption, Jessica Mulroney said, “We all know who it is! Tag them below.”

Jessica’s note comes hours after Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle’s spokesperson said, “I can confirm The Duke has recently received email correspondence from His Majesty’s office regarding the coronation.”

However, the spokesperson said, “An immediate decision on whether The Duke and Duchess will attend will not be disclosed by us at this time.”

