Monday Mar 06 2023
Will King Charles allow Prince Harry to wear military uniform at coronation?

Duke of Sussex Prince Harry sported military uniform for the 1st time since stepping down as senior royal at Queen Elizabeth II’s vigil in September.

He wore the military uniform after getting special permission from King Charles, however, Queen’s initials "ER" were stripped from it.

Now, Harry and Meghan Markle have received an invitation to King Charles coronation but have not yet confirmed publicly whether they will attend.

"I can confirm The Duke has recently received email correspondence from His Majesty's office regarding the coronation," a spokesperson for Harry said.

"An immediate decision on whether The Duke and Duchess will attend will not be disclosed by us at this time."

The invitation from the royal family has sparked a debate whether Prince Harry will be allowed to wear military uniform at the coronation.

Commenting on the Page Six report, a fan asked, “Will Harry be allowed to wear his uniform? He's no longer a worker royal.”

Reacting to it, another said, “No.”

