Monday Mar 06, 2023
'Star Trek: Discovery' to end with season 5 in 2024

Monday Mar 06, 2023

Paramount+ has revealed that Star Trek: Discovery will be end with upcoming fifth in 2024.

The series debuted in 2017 and followed the starship Discovery crew, headed by The Holiday Rush actor Sonequa Martin-Green as Captain Michael Burnham.

Following the events before Star Trek: The Original Series, the spin-off also starred Doug Jones, Shazad Latif, Anthony Rapp, Mary Wiseman, Jason Isaacs, Wilson Cruz, Anson Mount, David Ajala, Rachael Ancheril, Blu del Barrio, and Tig Notaro.

"Star Trek: Discovery is a perennial favourite on the service, near and dear to the hearts of legions of Star Trek fans as well as all of us here at Paramount+," Tanya Giles, chief programming officer at Paramount Streaming, said.

"The series and its incredible cast and creatives ushered in a new era for Star Trek when it debuted over six years ago, embracing the future of streaming with serialized storytelling, bringing to life deep and complex characters that honour Gene Roddenberry's legacy of representing diversity and inclusion, and pushing the envelope with award-winning world-building.

This final season will see our beloved crew take on a new adventure, and we can't wait to celebrate the series' impact on the franchise leading up to its final season early next year."

