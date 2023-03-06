 
Monday Mar 06 2023
Web Desk

Prince Harry ‘playing Russian roulette with his own brain’

Web Desk

Monday Mar 06, 2023

Prince Harry urged to consider himself ‘very lucky’ as mind altering substances contain ‘long term side effects.

Famed psychiatrist Dr. Max Pemberton issued these claims and allegations.

Dr. Max’s admissions have been shared to the Daily Mail and read, “He’s been playing Russian roulette with his own brain and, if he’s got away with it, he’s a lucky man.”

“Harry is an example of what medical researchers call ‘N=1’. That’s a fancy way of saying his experiences are wholly anecdotal: The number (or ‘N’) of people involved in his unscientific study is one, ie himself.”

“It’s the least relevant, most potentially misleading kind of evidence. And it is contradicted by experiences I have as an NHS psychiatrist all the time.”

“How many times has Harry had to join police, nurses and social workers to detain a psychotic cannabis user under the Mental Health Act, as I did a few days ago? This man needed urgently to be sectioned for his own safety and that of his neighbours, who lived in terror of him.”

“Of course not everyone who smokes dope will become psychotic. But it is a significant known risk, one that Harry didn’t even mention during his conversation with ‘trauma therapist’ Gabor Mate at the weekend, where tickets for the live-streamed event cost £19”.

