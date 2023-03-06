Joaquin Phoenix begins shooting for ‘Joker 2: Folie a Deux’ in Los Angeles

Joaquin Phoenix starring the Joker 2: Folie a Deux filming has officially begun in Los Angeles.

The DC Studios produced film, which is the sequel to the 2019 original Joker, stars Phoenix , who will be reprising Arthur Fleck, alongside with Lady Gaga as Harley Quinn.

On Saturday, fans got the first few glimpses of Phoenix shooting for the much-awaited sequel. He was spotted with another Joker in the behind-the-scenes clip, which has gone viral on social media.

Phoenix, who won an Academy Award for his performance in the first Joker movie, along with another actor, was seen running through the streets of downtown L.A.

The Gladiator actor was spotted on set wearing a light grey suit and a grey striped necktie. He was also seen with faded Joker makeup on his face and fake blood was also seen on his left ear.

Production started on the sequel in early December 2022, though it's unclear how much filming is left.

Joker: Folie a Deux is being helmed by Todd Phillips and will also stars Brendan Gleeson, Jacob Lofland and Catherine Keener in unspecified roles.

Joker: Folie a Deux will hit theatres on October 4, 2024.