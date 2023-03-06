PSL 2023 points table: Gladiators gain two points after win against Kings

Monday Mar 06, 2023
After defeating the Karachi Kings in the 21st game of Pakistan Super League's (PSL) eighth edition, the Quetta Gladiators gained two points in the league's table but remained at the bottom.
The Imad Wasim-led Kings, also remains just a position above the Sarfaraz Ahmed-led Gladiators with two wins in their kitty.
The match between Kings and Gladiators took place at the Pindi Cricket Stadium in Rawalpindi today.
Meanwhile, the Lahore Qalandars and Islamabad United have both qualified for the playoffs with the first and second position on the points table.
Team
Match
Won
Lost
Points
Net run rate
|LAHORE QALANDARS
|7
|6
|1
|12
|1.321
|ISLAMABAD UNITED
|7
|5
|2
|10
|-0.093
|MULTAN SULTANS
|7
|4
|3
|8
|0.568
|PESHAWAR ZALMI
|6
|3
|3
|6
|-0.896
| KARACHI KINGS
|9
|2
|6
|4
|0.358
|QUETTA GLADIATORS
|8
|2
|6
|4
|-1.344
The winner will not only lift the Supernova Trophy but will also collect a cheque of Rs120 million, while the runners-up will receive a cheque of Rs48 million.