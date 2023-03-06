 
pakistan
Monday Mar 06 2023
Web Desk

PSL 2023 points table: Gladiators gain two points after win against Kings

Web Desk

Monday Mar 06, 2023

Quetta Gladiators Martin Guptill strikes a shot in match at the Pindi Cricket Stadium in Rawalpindi on March 6, 2023. — PSL
After defeating the Karachi Kings in the 21st game of Pakistan Super League's (PSL) eighth edition, the Quetta Gladiators gained two points in the league's table but remained at the bottom.

The Imad Wasim-led Kings, also remains just a position above the Sarfaraz Ahmed-led Gladiators with two wins in their kitty.

The match between Kings and Gladiators took place at the Pindi Cricket Stadium in Rawalpindi today.

Meanwhile, the Lahore Qalandars and Islamabad United have both qualified for the playoffs with the first and second position on the points table.

Team

Match

Won

Lost

Points

Net run rate

LAHORE QALANDARS 761121.321
ISLAMABAD UNITED75210-0.093
MULTAN SULTANS74380.568
PESHAWAR ZALMI
6336-0.896
  KARACHI KINGS
92640.358
QUETTA GLADIATORS 
8264-1.344

The winner will not only lift the Supernova Trophy but will also collect a cheque of Rs120 million, while the runners-up will receive a cheque of Rs48 million.

