 
sports
Monday Mar 06 2023
By
SDSports Desk

Sohail Tanvir announces retirement

By
SDSports Desk

Monday Mar 06, 2023

Sohail Tanvir takes a break in a net practice session at Dubai International Stadium in Dubai on December 7, 2014. — AFP/File
Sohail Tanvir takes a break in a net practice session at Dubai International Stadium in Dubai on December 7, 2014. — AFP/File

Left-arm pacer Sohail Tanvir, known for his unorthodox bowling action, announced his retirement from international cricket Monday.

Sohail, who played two Tests, 62 ODIs, and 57 T20Is for Pakistan, took to made the announcement on Twitter.

"Announcement: I am retiring from all formats of international cricket and will continue to play domestic and franchise cricket going forward. Thank you to PCB for giving me the opportunity to play for my country," he wrote.

Sohail remained Pakistan's top bowler in white-ball cricket. The pacer was known as one of the fiercest bowlers due to a unique and tough bowling action.

He took 54 wickets in T20Is and remained a hot pick in franchise cricket all around the world. He has bagged 389 T20 wickets so far in his career. The cricketer was also a part of Pakistan's T20 World Cup-winning team in 2009.

Sohail was the highest wicket-taker for Rajasthan Royals in the inaugural edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) in 2008. The left-arm pacer bagged 22 wickets in 11 matches to help Rajasthan win their maiden IPL title.

It was the only IPL season that featured Pakistani players. Since then, no Pakistani player participated in the cash-rich league.

In Pakistan Super League (PSL), Sohail represented Karachi Kings, Lahore Qalandars, Multan Sultans and Quetta Gladiators from 2016 to 2022. He last represented Gladiators in the PSL. He has bagged 55 wickets in 61 matches. 

