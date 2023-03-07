 
Tuesday Mar 07 2023
Web Desk

Prince Harry says archbishop hands were 'shaking' due to cameras at wedding

Web Desk

Tuesday Mar 07, 2023

Prince Harry admits the archbishop at his wedding ceremony was terrified due to media.

Writing in his memoir 'Spare', Harry reveals the priest had his hands shaking as he extended rings to the couple.

He pens: "I saw the archbishop extend the rings, his hands shaking. I’d forgotten, but he clearly hadn’t: twelve cameras pointed at us, two billion people watching on TV, photographers in the rafters, massive crowds outside roistering and cheering. We exchanged the rings, Meg’s made from the same hunk of Welsh gold that had provided Kate’s"

He then continued: "Granny had told me that this was nearly the last of it. Last of the gold. That was how I felt about Meg."

