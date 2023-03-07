Amitabh Bachchan gives health update, also sends 'Holi' greetings to fans

Amitabh Bachchan is all set feature in 'Project K' with Prabhas and Deepika Padukone

Amitabh Bachchan, who suffered an injury on the sets of Project K, shares his health update on his blog page.

He wrote: "First, to all that send their concern on my injury, may I express my gratitude and love for your prayers.

"I progress gradually, it shall take time and what has been prescribed by the doctors is being followed diligently. Rest and strapped chest, all work has stopped and will only begin once the condition improves and the medical gives an assurance.”

"The ‘holika’ was lit last night at Jalsa, there being a date confusion on the day for HOLI. It is now done HOLI being celebrated today and tomorrow so in this confusion much of what could have been done was not done. I rest and repair. But my wishes for the celebration of this joyous festival is with you. May the colours of HOLI bring the multifaceted colours of life in your life. More later. But for now my gratitude as ever.”

Yesterday, news came out that veteran actor Amitab Bachchan met an accident while shooting an action scene during the shoot of Project K. the actor shared that he suffered a muscle tear and broke his right rib cartilage, reports Indiatoday.