 
Showbiz
Tuesday Mar 07 2023
By
Web Desk

Amitabh Bachchan gives health update, also sends 'Holi' greetings to fans

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Mar 07, 2023

Amitabh Bachchan is all set feature in Project K with Prabhas and Deepika Padukone
Amitabh Bachchan is all set feature in 'Project K' with Prabhas and Deepika Padukone

Amitabh Bachchan, who suffered an injury on the sets of Project K, shares his health update on his blog page.

He wrote: "First, to all that send their concern on my injury, may I express my gratitude and love for your prayers.

"I progress gradually, it shall take time and what has been prescribed by the doctors is being followed diligently. Rest and strapped chest, all work has stopped and will only begin once the condition improves and the medical gives an assurance.”

"The ‘holika’ was lit last night at Jalsa, there being a date confusion on the day for HOLI. It is now done HOLI being celebrated today and tomorrow so in this confusion much of what could have been done was not done. I rest and repair. But my wishes for the celebration of this joyous festival is with you. May the colours of HOLI bring the multifaceted colours of life in your life. More later. But for now my gratitude as ever.”

Amitabh Bachchan gives health update, also sends Holi greetings to fans

Yesterday, news came out that veteran actor Amitab Bachchan met an accident while shooting an action scene during the shoot of Project K. the actor shared that he suffered a muscle tear and broke his right rib cartilage, reports Indiatoday. 

More From Showbiz:

Shraddha Kapoor wants to star in the remake of THIS Ranbir Kapoor film

Shraddha Kapoor wants to star in the remake of THIS Ranbir Kapoor film
Anushka Sharma reminisces 'childhood memories' in a video montage

Anushka Sharma reminisces 'childhood memories' in a video montage

Ranbir Kapoor stopped working in 'rom-com genre' films for THIS reason

Ranbir Kapoor stopped working in 'rom-com genre' films for THIS reason
Ranbir Kapoor decides to take break after next film 'Animal': See why?

Ranbir Kapoor decides to take break after next film 'Animal': See why?
Jacqueline Fernandez receives 'Holi wish' from conman Sukesh Chandrasekhar

Jacqueline Fernandez receives 'Holi wish' from conman Sukesh Chandrasekhar

Mahira Khan 'fortunate, honoured' to work with Qavi Khan

Mahira Khan 'fortunate, honoured' to work with Qavi Khan
Iconic Pakistani actor Qavi Khan laid to rest in Canada

Iconic Pakistani actor Qavi Khan laid to rest in Canada

Sara Ali Khan thinks she was ‘horrible’ in Love Aaj Kal

Sara Ali Khan thinks she was ‘horrible’ in Love Aaj Kal

Janhvi Kapoor receives ‘sweet’ wish from rumored boyfriend Shikhar Pahariya

Janhvi Kapoor receives ‘sweet’ wish from rumored boyfriend Shikhar Pahariya

Shahid Kapoor aspires to give his children ‘normal life’

Shahid Kapoor aspires to give his children ‘normal life’

Ushna Shah mourns loss of 'uncle' Qavi Khan

Ushna Shah mourns loss of 'uncle' Qavi Khan
Ayeza Khan to reunite with 'Pyaray Afzal' co-star Hamza Ali Abbasi after 10 years

Ayeza Khan to reunite with 'Pyaray Afzal' co-star Hamza Ali Abbasi after 10 years