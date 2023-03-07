Jeremy Renner pictured in public for first time since snowplough accident

Jeremy Renner was spotted out in Los Angeles for the first time since surviving the horrific snowplough accident.

The Marvel star, 52, appeared to be in good spirits as he headed out in Beverly Hills, on Monday afternoon.

Renner was seen smiling as he sat in the passenger’s seat of a vehicle. The actor sported a red t-shirt and a pair of glasses. He finished the casual look with a baseball cap.

The Mayor of Kingstown actor was seen going to an office building in the area, where he spent about 30 minutes, the Daily Mail reported.

Renner was rushed to hospital on New Year’s Day after being run over by snowplough outside his home in Nevada.

The Avengers actor had suffered blunt chest trauma from the accident as well as breaking over 30 bones in his body.

Last week, Renner posted a video of him working out following sustaining his injuries. He shared a video of himself on an exercise bike as he updates fans on his recovery. “Whatever it takes,” the actor wrote in a caption.

Renner then posted a photo of himself reading The Book of Awakening by Mark Nepo alongside the caption, “Mental Recovery Too”.