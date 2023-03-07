 
entertainment
Tuesday Mar 07 2023
By
Web Desk

Jeremy Renner pictured in public for first time since snowplough accident

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Mar 07, 2023

Jeremy Renner pictured in public for first time since snowplough accident
Jeremy Renner pictured in public for first time since snowplough accident

Jeremy Renner was spotted out in Los Angeles for the first time since surviving the horrific snowplough accident.

The Marvel star, 52, appeared to be in good spirits as he headed out in Beverly Hills, on Monday afternoon.

Jeremy Renner pictured in public for first time since snowplough accident

Renner was seen smiling as he sat in the passenger’s seat of a vehicle. The actor sported a red t-shirt and a pair of glasses. He finished the casual look with a baseball cap.

The Mayor of Kingstown actor was seen going to an office building in the area, where he spent about 30 minutes, the Daily Mail reported.

Renner was rushed to hospital on New Year’s Day after being run over by snowplough outside his home in Nevada.

The Avengers actor had suffered blunt chest trauma from the accident as well as breaking over 30 bones in his body.

Last week, Renner posted a video of him working out following sustaining his injuries. He shared a video of himself on an exercise bike as he updates fans on his recovery. “Whatever it takes,” the actor wrote in a caption.

Renner then posted a photo of himself reading The Book of Awakening by Mark Nepo alongside the caption, “Mental Recovery Too”.

More From Entertainment:

K-pop group TXT hit 100 million views on their ‘Sugar Rush Ride’ music video

K-pop group TXT hit 100 million views on their ‘Sugar Rush Ride’ music video
Haechan from K-pop group NCT faces house invasion by fans

Haechan from K-pop group NCT faces house invasion by fans
Jake Gyllenhaal thanks UFC, 'incredible fans' after filming scenes for ‘Road House’ remake

Jake Gyllenhaal thanks UFC, 'incredible fans' after filming scenes for ‘Road House’ remake
Nicolas Cage doesn't 'need to be in' Marvel Cinematic Universe

Nicolas Cage doesn't 'need to be in' Marvel Cinematic Universe
Priyanka Chopra on performing action stunts in ‘Citadel:’ ‘I don’t cover my scar anymore’

Priyanka Chopra on performing action stunts in ‘Citadel:’ ‘I don’t cover my scar anymore’
'65' star Adam Driver pokes holes in film's fan theory

'65' star Adam Driver pokes holes in film's fan theory

Steven Spielberg rates his 'perfect' movie

Steven Spielberg rates his 'perfect' movie
BBC presenter Dr Maggie Aderin-Pocock given Barbie honour

BBC presenter Dr Maggie Aderin-Pocock given Barbie honour
Phoebe Waller-Bridge announces $120,000 fund for Fringe festival artists

Phoebe Waller-Bridge announces $120,000 fund for Fringe festival artists
'Stranger Things' star Joseph Quinn backs co-star amid online abuse

'Stranger Things' star Joseph Quinn backs co-star amid online abuse
K-pop group New Jeans become Levi’s Global Ambassadors

K-pop group New Jeans become Levi’s Global Ambassadors
Bruce Willis's wife shares emotional appeal to paparazzi

Bruce Willis's wife shares emotional appeal to paparazzi