Wednesday Mar 08 2023
Jennifer Aniston 'upset' as ex Brad Pitt plans kids with girlfriend Ines De Ramon

Wednesday Mar 08, 2023

Jennifer Aniston reportedly finds it hard to digest that her ex-husband Brad Pitt is planning kids with his new flame Ines De Ramon.

The Friends alum went through heartbreak when the Bullet Train star started a family with his other ex-wife Angelina Jolie and now seeing him with de Ramon has brought another wave of sadness for her.

Speaking to Closer Magazine, a source said that “it’s ironic” for Aniston “seeing Brad wooing Ines, in Paris of all places, since that was very much their go-to as a romantic destination.”

Aniston has “some of the happiest memories” of her time with Pitt in Paris hence “it’s been a bit painful for her” to see him spending time with the jewelry designer there.

The insider added, “Jen has long since accepted that she and Brad aren’t getting back together and she’s at peace with that.”

“So, for the most part, there’s no big issue seeing him moving on and finding love again, but of course she’s only human so there’s still a case of ‘what if’ that creeps in from time to time.

“Jen and Brad have mutual friends so she’s well aware that things with Ines have become serious and that he’s talking marriage and hoping to start a family with her.

“That’s a lot to take in, of course, since she spent so much of her life dreaming of the same thing,” the insider revealed.

Aniston recently opened up about her challenging IVF journey and her struggles with conceiving a child while she was married to Pitt, hinting how much she wanted to have kids with him.

"It was a challenging road for me, the baby-making road," Aniston revealed in an interview with Allure Magazine. "I was going through IVF, drinking Chinese teas, you name it. I was throwing everything at it.”

"I would've given anything if someone had said to me, 'Freeze your eggs. Do yourself a favour.' You just don't think it. So here I am today. The ship has sailed,” she added.

Even though Aniston could still settle and have a family if she finds a “perfect partner” but the insider said that it’s very “unlikely,” adding, “that’s why the idea of Brad having kids with Ines has been so painful for her.”

