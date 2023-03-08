 
entertainment
Wednesday Mar 08 2023
By
Web Desk

Meghan Markle, King Charles’ media war ‘giving people whiplash’

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Mar 08, 2023

File Footage

Experts warn Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s eviction from Frogmore has come as a ‘whiplash’ for many royal fans who weren’t expecting such stern action from the monarch.

Royal commentator and expert Daniela Elser issued these allegations.

She started the chat off by saying, “And it’s a provocative move that could well spark a new and increasingly messy stage in the ongoing stoush between Buckingham Palace and the royal émigrés.”

“What a coincidence that the Duchess, after having stayed out of sight since December last year, chose the very same day as their Frogmore shunting broke, to head out to Los Angeles’ San Vicente Bungalows, a favourite celebrity haunt, and which just happens to be a convenient two-hour drive from their home.

“And how serendipitous that not one but two snappers happened to be there to catch them arriving and in the rain no less.”

“Whether co-ordinated or just a happy accident, the Harry and Meghan in these shots do not appear cowed or red-faced. Rather, it looks much more like that they are signalling that they have no intention of taking this humiliation from Charles lying down on their 1000-thread count Egyptian cotton sheets.”

Before concluding she also added, “The events of the past 36 hours are enough to give a girl whiplash.”

