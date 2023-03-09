 
entertainment
Thursday Mar 09 2023
Web Desk

King Charles told Meghan 'not to read newspapers' during media attacks

Web Desk

Thursday Mar 09, 2023

King Charles and Meghan Markle discussed growing media pressures as they sat over dinner together during 2018.

Writing in his memoir 'Spare', the Duke of Sussex reveals how he complained to his father about the press alongside wife Meghan.

He begins: "We talked a bit during that dinner about the stress we’d been under. If we could just convince the papers to back off, we said…for a little while. Pa nodded." 

Harry added: "But he felt it very important to remind us— Yes, yes, Pa. We know. Don’t read it."

Meghan and Harry eventually stepped back from their senior positions in the Royal Family in 2020.

