 
world
Thursday Mar 09 2023
By
AFP

Strong resistance as France set to hike retirement age from 62 to 64

By
AFP

Thursday Mar 09, 2023

A file picture shows the French Senate in session in Paris, January 11, 2022. (AFP)
A file picture shows the French Senate in session in Paris, January 11, 2022. (AFP)

PARIS: France's Senate voted to increase the retirement age by two years, from 62 to 64, as the government seeks to reform the country's pension system. The move has been met with resistance from labour unions who strongly oppose the proposed changes. 

The conservative-dominated legislative body voted in favour of a decisive article to raise the age of retirement by 201 votes to 115.

Debate will resume later on Thursday over a controversial amendment to the bill.

The Senate majority is rushing to meet a deadline of midnight Sunday to finalise the legislation.

Liberal politicians voiced anger following the vote.

"Your name will forever be attached to a reform that will set the clock back almost 40 years," Socialist Monique Lubin told Labour Minister Olivier Dussopt.

Labour unions have vowed to pile pressure on the government by staging protests and strikes.

On Wednesday, fuel deliveries, trains and flights were disrupted for a second day following mass rallies.

Key sea ports were also blockaded, as dock workers were among those to join rolling strikes seeking to convince President Emmanuel Macron to reverse course on the bill he has championed.

Macron has put the change at the centre of his political agenda, with his government arguing that raising the retirement age and stiffening the requirements for a full pension are essential to keeping the system from sinking into deficit.

France lags behind most of its European neighbours, which have hiked the retirement age to 65 or above.

More From World:

Women's Day: Thousands protest for rights across world cities

Women's Day: Thousands protest for rights across world cities
Biden slams Republicans for trivialising Capitol Hill attack

Biden slams Republicans for trivialising Capitol Hill attack
UK announces sanctions against women's rights violators

UK announces sanctions against women's rights violators
French president backs enshrining right to abortion in French constitution

French president backs enshrining right to abortion in French constitution
Rishi Sunak issues strict warning to migrants

Rishi Sunak issues strict warning to migrants
UN wants action from China on human rights concerns

UN wants action from China on human rights concerns
Women deal with added burdens of Turkey’s quake disaster

Women deal with added burdens of Turkey’s quake disaster
UN says UK draft law amounts to ‘asylum ban’

UN says UK draft law amounts to ‘asylum ban’
UK’s Sunak pledges to stop cross-Channel migrants

UK’s Sunak pledges to stop cross-Channel migrants
Sri Lanka expects $2.9bn from IMF with China's support

Sri Lanka expects $2.9bn from IMF with China's support
Japan's space ambition suffers setback after new rocket fail

Japan's space ambition suffers setback after new rocket fail
North Korea warns US of war if weapons intercepted

North Korea warns US of war if weapons intercepted