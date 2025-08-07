US Sen Lindsey Graham hails Trump's 50% tariff on India as blow to Putin

US President Donald Trump meets Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the G20 leaders summit in Buenos Aires, Argentina November 30, 2018. — Reuters

US Senator Graham says Trump's push showing 'real dividends'.

Calls Trump's tariff move 'defining moment' in Ukraine war.

Says Congress ready to support Russia-related sanctions and tariffs.

WASHINGTON: US Senator Lindsey Graham has hailed President Donald Trump’s shock 50% tariff on Indian imports over Russian oil deals as a bold strike, calling it a turning point in the global push to curb Moscow's ability to finance its war machine.

In a statement on social media on Thursday, the Republican senator said the tariff was a “defining moment” in the conflict, as it targeted funds that help sustain Russia’s war machine.

The US politician said this after US President Donald Trump issued an executive order imposing an additional 25% tariff on Indian goods, citing New Delhi's continued imports of Russian oil, sharply escalating tensions between the two countries after trade talks collapsed.

The new measure raises tariffs on some Indian goods to as high as 50% — among the steepest faced by any US trading partner.

Graham stressed that President Trump and his team’s push to end the war was showing “real dividends”.

Graham also expressed confidence in Trump’s ability to help end the war “justly” and prevent future conflict. He also pointed to broad bipartisan support in Congress for Russia-related sanctions and tariffs, noting that 85 senators were backing related legislation.

The US politician ended his statement with a warning: “When it comes to Putin’s Russia: Don’t trust. Verify.”

The Republican senator said this in response to Trump's announcement on his Truth Social about his special envoy Steve Witkoff, who had held a “highly productive” meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Earlier in the day, Trump welcomed the development achieved during the meeting between Witkoff and Putin. “Great progress was made,” Trump said, adding that he had briefed European allies afterwards.

“Everyone agrees this war must come to a close, and we will work towards that in the days and weeks to come.”

In an executive order issued from the White House, the US president said: “I find that the government of India is currently directly or indirectly importing Russian Federation oil.

“Accordingly, and as consistent with applicable law, articles of India imported into the customs territory of the United States shall be subject to an additional ad valorem rate of duty of 25%.”

The US president further said he determined it “necessary and appropriate” to impose an additional ad valorem duty on imports of articles of India since it was directly or indirectly importing Russian oil.

The order maintains exemptions for items targeted by separate sector-specific duties such as steel and aluminium, and categories that could be hit, like pharmaceuticals.

The move is expected to hit key Indian export sectors, including textiles, footwear, and gems and jewellery and marks the most serious downturn in US-India relations since Trump returned to office in January.

It also comes as Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi prepares for his first visit to China in over seven years, suggesting a potential realignment in alliances as ties with Washington fray.

"India will take all actions necessary to protect its national interests," India's external affairs ministry said in a statement, saying it was "extremely unfortunate that the US should choose to impose additional tariffs on India for actions that several other countries are also taking in their own national interest."

It said India's imports were based on market factors and aimed at energy security for its population of 1.4 billion.