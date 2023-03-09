Free VPN will be available in all Google One plans soon

For US-based Google One users, other than free VPN, there is a new feature as well: a dark web report.— TechCrunch

Up until now, Google's virtual private network service was only available to those with the higher Google One tiers but that might be changing now.

Going forward, all Google One plans will include the VPN, according to several reports. This means Google One has brought VPN to the $1.99/month plan.

GSM Arena reported that the rollout would, however, take a while — maybe a few weeks. The Google One members in Austria, Australia, Belgium, Canada, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Iceland, Italy, Japan, Mexico, the Netherlands, Norway, South Korea, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, Taiwan, the UK, and the US, enjoy the virtual private network service by Google One.

We are not aware on what basis the tech giant has chosen the mentioned countries. But those who are "eligible" will be able to use the VPN on all Android, iOS, Windows, and Mac devices. The users will also be able to share the service with up to five people who are on their Google One plan.

For US-based users, there is a new feature as well: a dark web report. This report will help users scan and inspect the dark web to check if any of their personal data has been uploaded and published there. This data can be revealed through a variety of security breaches. Google says that online identity fraud is affecting "millions of people" annually with information stolen like this.

With this new service, users will be notified as soon as any of their private information is posted on the dark web. Users would need to first select the information and data they want to track and the service will do the rest.

According to Google, the dark web report feature will be launched in the next few weeks. The company revealed that the feature will also guide users on how to protect their information.